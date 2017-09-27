Milking showcased in York playground

The presence of two-and-a-half year old milking cow made for a farmer’s visit to a school in York more than the average ‘show and tell’.

Local farmer Paul Tompkins took ‘Eve’ to meet 160 pupils at St Barnabas Church of England Primary School to give them a live milking demonstration and impress upon them where their food and drink comes from.

Mr Tompkins said: “Milk is considered particularly important for children, with a carton providing 42 per cent of their recommended calcium intake, 53 per cent of their recommended iodine intake and 47 per cent of their vitamin B12 requirements.”

The event was organised by the National Farmers’ Union to mark World School Milk Day. It was replicated at other schools across the country to show the importance of supplying milk to schools.

Currently schools can sign up to the School Milk Subsidy Scheme run by the Rural Payments Agency under the European Union’s School Milk Scheme but the scheme’s long term prospects are uncertain after Brexit, with the Government set to consult on a new UK School Milk Scheme in due course.