Mindfulness for cats: Can you resist watching these cute kitties?

THE latest meditation craze is starting to leave even cats feline great.

Mindfulness, a simple form of meditation that was little known in the West until recently, is being practiced by kitties in a video released by an animal charity.

The six-minute video class, Karma Kitties, marries the principles of mindfulness with cute cat video clips and the soothing sounds of meowing.

The video features an adorable cast of homeless cats and kittens cared for by Blue Cross, all showcasing their innate therapeutic powers.

The charity says it created the video to help highlight the plight of rescue cats.

Laura Boyle, rehoming centre manager at Torbay Blue Cross, said “Mindfulness is becoming so popular and by pairing this trend with the potential therapeutic benefits of cat videos, there’s a good chance that Karma Kitties could be the ultimate stress-busting routine.

Pet charity Blue Cross has created a new meditation class called Karma�Kitties

“This year, we have seen so many kittens and cats come to our centres in need of a new home. Owning a rescue cat can bring enjoyment, happiness and fulfilment to both owner and pet so we hope this video will have benefits to both pets and people”

Alexa Frey, co-founder and director of the Mindfulness Project, said: “There’s so much research showing the calming influence of cats on humans and so it marries really well to the principles of mindfulness. We hope the class brings calm and tranquillity to people all across the country and encourages people to bring a rescue cat into their lives”.