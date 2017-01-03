Mining for memories of days when coal was king

IT came in on a great wave of optimism, sweeping away a system that had existed for centuries and bringing hundreds of private firms under government ownership.

The 70th anniversary of Nationalisation is being marked this year by the National Coal Mining Museum with a new exhibition.

The National Coal Mining Museum for England has asked local communities to share memories of their mining heritage, for a new exhibition, By the People, For the People.

The museum wants to hear from the dwindling group of people who experienced life before January 1 1947, when the industry came under the umbrella of the newly-created National Coal Board, changing the landscape of British mining forever.

Described as “the great experiment of socialism”, over 900 pits were taken off private coal-companies’ hands as the country emerged from the turmoil of the Second World War and given over to public ownership by the then Labour government.

All mines and collieries with over 30 miners came under the NCB, a single body which oversaw production and development, regulated wages, introduced widespread safety and welfare reforms and invested heavily in technological improvements.

Previously the hundreds of individual companies had operated their own systems - some miners got housing as part of their salary or tokens instead of money to spend in the shops. Some were good employers, others less so.

One year on from the closure of Britain’s last deep mine, the museum is asking people to share their stories for an exhibition opening on April 3, called “By the People, For The People.”

They want different viewpoints - whether of the coal owner whose mine was taken over, to the miner’s wife who experienced some of the improvements which came with the new system. Nationalisation saw more research into the conditions that afflicted miners as well as new villages built to house workers, including houses in White City in Grimethorpe.

Anne Bradley, curator of social and oral history, is hoping to record interviews or ask people to write down their anecdotes: “We are very conscious as with the Bevin Boys, there aren’t many people left who remember working under private companies.

“If there is anyone who comes in with memories pre 1947 that would be fantastic, as it is probably going to be a last chance to capture those memories.

“If not, we hope to get people with memories of the early days of the NCB and what it was like working under the newly-formed organisations.”

Debates about nationalisation had been rumbling away well before 1947. In the late 19th century there were debates about nationalising the banks and steelworks - and so it continues today with the railways.

In 1947, Britain was going through post-war rebuilding. The combination of a left leaning political climate, mass unemployment and failing coal production meant plans to nationalise coal production - discussed as early as 1893 - finally got the go ahead.

Curator of art and photography Imogen Holmes-Roe said: “What we have discovered is that for a lot of people - whether it turned out to be true or not - there was a huge amount of hope that there was going to be a new era for mining, not just for the industry, but the community supporting it.

“Nationalisation is a term that’s bandied about but what do people really understand by it? This is what we are trying to explore.”

Three events are being run by the Museum to gather people’s stories.

Miners, ex-miners, relatives, coal merchants and colliery owners, or anyone related to the industry before 1947 and after, are being invited to attend.

The Museum is interested in exploring stories regarding working conditions, management, training, welfare, female workers, home life and health and safety.

The first event is on January 24 at the Museum, followed by South Elmsall Library on Tuesday February 28 and West Yorkshire Archives Service on Tuesday March 21. They all run from 1pm to 4pm. Visitors will be able to share their stories with the Museum’s curator and librarian. Material will be used for the website and social media as well as the exhibition. Visit www.ncm.org.uk or call 01924 848806.