Ministers call for urgent shake-up of systems handling with sexual harassment claims

Ministers have called for an urgent shake-up of the way Parliament deals with claims of sexual harassment as they warn that reports of widespread abuse by MPs is bringing British politics into “disrepute”.

Addressing the Commons in the wake a series of fresh allegations against politicians, Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom argued that action needed to be taken “in days rather than weeks” as she acknowledged that the current system for dealing with complaints was “inadequate”.

Her comments came amid claims that Parliamentary staff have compiled a list of more than 30 Tory MPs suspected of “inappropriate behaviour, including engaging in extra-marital affairs and being too “handsy” with their employees .

It also came as Downing Street confirmed an internal investigation into the International Trade Minister Mark Garnier, following reports he made sexually suggestive comments to his secretary.

The allegations surrounding Mr Garnier resulted in a flurry of further claims against MPs over the weekend, with former Pensions Secretary Stephen Crsabb accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a 19-year-old job applicant.

This prompted a speedy intervention by the Prime Minister, who wrote to Commons Speaker John Bercow to call for a cross-party response to the situation.

Speaking earlier today, Mr Bercow welcomed Theresa May’s proposals for a Commons-wide mediation service and a grievance procedure for MPs and staff. However, he stressed it was down to political parties to “demonstrate an appetite for change” and agree a means of achieving this.

In a subsequent debate, Ms Leadsom called for the strengthening of an existing confidential helpline in Parliament, and better access to a dedicated support team for victims of harassment.

She also suggested that MPs caught up in allegations of misconduct could face losing the party whip.

“As MPs, our constituents will be rightly appalled at the thought that some representatives in Parliament may have acted in an entirely inappropriate way towards others. These reports risk bringing all of our offices into disrepute,” she told MPs.

“It is clear that the current system is inadequate. It is for Parliament to come together to resolve this.”

The veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman argued the claims were an issue “which is long overdue for all the parties in this House to deal with”. However, other MPs were keen to make the case that sexual harassment is not as endemic in Westminster as reports suggest.

Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, said it was a “mistake to imagine that Parliament is a den of inequity”. “The over-riding thing is the view that any wrongdoing should be prevented and people should be supported if they suffer from it,” he said. “But also of course a degree of anguish that these things also unfairly tarnish the vast majority of Members of Parliament who are committed to public service and to doing good for their constituents.”