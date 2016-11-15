Ministers confirm majority of HS2 Yorkshire route

TRANSPORT Secretary Chris Grayling today confirmed the majority of the proposed route for the planned high speed rail route connecting Yorkshire to Birmingham and London.

The Government is proposing to accept revised plans tabled by HS2 earlier this year which will see major changes to the proposed route in South Yorkshire.

A paper published by Mr Grayling this morning agreed in principle with the creation of a city centre station in Sheffield and the line taking a route further east that could save around £1bn in construction costs.

The original plan was for services to stop in South Yorkshire at a new station at Meadowhall.

It also confirmed the revised plan for Leeds where the existing station will now undergo a major overhaul to accommodate HS2 rather than the construction of a new station on the city’s South Bank.

Homeowners most affected by the proposed route of HS2 through Yorkshire will now be able to apply to the Government to buy their home.

The HS2 project took a major step forward this morning as Mr Grayling announced a £900m contract to enable the construction of phase one of HS2, between London and Birmingham, can begin next year.

Mr Grayling said: “Our railways owe much to the Victorian engineers who pioneered them, but we cannot rest on their legacy when we face overcrowding and capacity problems.

“HS2 is an ambitious and exciting project and the Government is seizing the opportunity it offers to build a transport network fit for the 21st century; one that works for all and makes clear to the world that Britain remains open for business.

“The full HS2 route will be a game-changer for the country that will slash journey times and perhaps most importantly give rail passengers on the existing network thousands of extra seats every day. They represent the greatest upgrade to our railway in living memory.

“But while it will bring significant benefits, I recognise the difficulties faced by communities along the route. They will be treated with fairness, compassion and respect and, as with Phase One, we intend to introduce further compensation which goes over and above what is required by law.”