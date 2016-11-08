Ministers ‘go back on Army base pledges’

The Government has been accused of backtracking on past assurances about the future of military bases in the region, following the announcement of barrack closures in York.

The MoD revealed on Monday that it will be closing both Imphal Barracks and Queen Elizabeth Barracks in the North Yorkshire city as part of a £140m cost-cutting measure.

The decision will result in more than 1,200 military and civilian staff being relocated, with many still awaiting news of their new base.

But York Central MP Rachael Maskell has written to the Defence Secretary to challenge the measure, claiming that it goes against guarantees given to her predecessor.

“I have written to Sir Michael Fallon particularly in the light that guarantees were given to Imphal barracks that they would remain open,” Ms Maskell told The Yorkshire Post.

“With the moving of the battalion out of York just 18 months ago... guarantees were given that York would remain a garrison town.

“This was a bolt our of the blue... we’re really proud as a city [of]1,000 years history of being a garrison city.

“This is a huge U-turn with serious consequences. It seems like a pen has been struck through York’s history and also our future.”

Monday’s announcement follows 2014’s shake-up of MoD estate, which saw the 15 North East brigade relocated from Imphal to Catterick.

The then York Central MP Sir Hugh Bayley had sought assurances from Ministers about the future of remaining units at the base.

He was told in 2014 there were “no current plans to close or move any of these units away from Imphal Barracks”.

Ms Maskell states that no plans were mentioned in last year’s Strategic Defence and Security Review either.

A total of 728 military and 365 civilian staff are currently based at the Fulford-based Barracks, which is due to close in 2031. The MoD has not yet confirmed a possible site for relocation, but said no jobs will be lost as a result.

The nearby Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Strensall is also pegged for closure in 2021.

Strensall ward councillor Paul Doughty said councillors have “been aware for some time” that the site was being reviewed by the Government, but are “naturally” concerned about plans for the property.

He said: “Whilst I and the Conservative Group look forward to potentially positive uses for this landmark area of Strensall, we intend to monitor further developments very closely and to engage with the MoD to effect the best possible outcome.”

The MoD’s new strategy includes plans to make Catterick Garrison a “sustainable” centre for training and recruitment.

The department argues that the changes announced this week will help provide better training facilities, improve career opportunities “and deliver more stability for military families”.