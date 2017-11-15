Ministers pledge a ‘full response’ to Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness

The Communities Minister Jake Berry has committed to providing a “full and formal” response to the report inspired by the work of the late MP Jo Cox, as he called on “every single” person to do their bit to combat loneliness.

Speaking during a debate organised by the Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves, Mr Berry said the Government welcomed the research being undertaken by the Commission on Loneliness and looks forward to receiving its recommendations next month.

His comments came at the end of an hour-long discussion which saw a number of MPs share their own experiences of isolation and depression.

This included a contribution from Ms Reeves’ own sister, the recently-elected Lewisham West MP Ellie Reeves, who admitted she struggled with feelings of loneliness after becoming a new mum.

Opening the debate, Ms Reeves, who co-chairs the commission, described loneliness as “today’s silent epidemic”.

She told MPs that “for too many, loneliness is a feeling that lasts too long or never quite seems to go away... It is both chronic and acute”.

However, she stressed that the aim of her campaign was not to “end or eradicate loneliness” but to encourage people to “come together” and take action.

“The future needs to be about us all playing a role... we need to be factoring loneliness, isolation and connectedness into our everyday work and lives,” she said.

The debate saw a number of tributes to Ms Cox, including an emotional contribution from Ms Reeves’ co-chair on the commission, the Conservative MP Seema Kennedy.

It also saw the Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin, who was a close friend of the murdered MP, speak out about her experience of loneliness when starting out as an actor.

Closing the debate, Mr Berry praised their contributions, stating that he was “proud” of the work that was being done to raise awareness of the issue.

He went on to commend the research being carried out by the Loneliness Commission and said it was right to expect the Government “to respond formally and in full” to its recommendations when they are published.