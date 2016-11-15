Ministers set to announce HS2 plan

MINISTERS are expected to make a major announcement on the planned high speed rail line for Yorkshire today.

It is thought the Government will confirm the go-ahead for the second phase of the HS2 line which will connect Birmingham to Sheffield and Leeds in the East and to Manchester in the west.

Ministers are expected to confirm the route phase two will take through Yorkshire.

It is thought there could also be more detail on how HS2 will connect with developings to introduce high speed east-west rail services connecting the major cities of the North.

Although plans for phase one between London and Birmingham are at an advanced stage, questions about value for money have continued to dog the project.

In restating their support for the scheme today, ministers are expected to point to figures suggesting the scheme will dramatically increase capacity on the rail network.

On current plans the number of trains between Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham could double to 48 per hour when HS2 is finished.