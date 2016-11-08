Ministers will ‘fight in every capital’ to protect LGBT ‘watchdog’

The Government has said it will fight “in every capital in the world” to stop a bid by African nations to get rid of the first UN independent expert to monitor LGBT rights.

The bold pledge comes in response to questioning by Rotherham MP Sarah Champion, following rumours of a plot which emerged this weekend.

The shadow equalities minister tabled an urgent debate today in which she called on the Government to declare its opposition to the move.

She told ministers the UK must “show zero tolerance” to discrimination against LGBT people “in all its forms”

“In June of this year the UN Human Rights Council adopted an historic resolution mandating the appointment of an independent expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” she said.

“It effectively created the first ever UN LGBT human rights watchdog.

“The motion put before the UN General Assembly by the African nations... could reverse that decision.

“I ask the Government to take this opportunity to show zero tolerance to violence and discrimination against LGBT people... and offer a firm commitment to working with our international allies.”

The Thai academic Vitit Muntarbhorn was appointed as the United Nation’s first ever independent expert on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bi and trans) issues last month, with a remit to investigate abuse suffered by the global LGBT community.

But it is understood that members of the regional Group of African States have called the position into question and have tabled a vote to block it.

Foreign minister Sir Alan Duncan told Ms Champion that British diplomats were doing everything possible to stop the new post being overturned.

He said the UK Government makes its views on LGBT issues “very clear” and “will be fighting in every capital in the world to ensure that this decision goes the right way”.