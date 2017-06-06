Miracle baby Isabella-Rose Plant makes five generations for the one family in South Yorkshire

Meet little miracle baby Isabella-Rose Plant, born after her parents endured five rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Isabella-Rose was born on May 31 at Bassetlaw Hospital, Worksop, and makes five generations for the Plant and Gascoigne families.

Ross Plant and daughter Isabella-Rose

She will meet great, great-grandmother Winifred Gascoigne on Saturday for a family photograph which will also feature grandmother Glenda Plant, grandfather Darren Plant and father Ross Plant.

Parents Ross and Leanne Plant endured five rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) as they tried to start a family.

The couple were down to their last embryo, and contemplating a sixth round of IVF, before Isabella-Rose was born.

That's why Isabelle-Rose's middle name is Emme, it's short for embryo.

The little girl caught her parents by surprise. Isabella-Rose was born by caesarean section three weeks early.

Her parents had endured hell before finally giving birth to a healthy baby. Leanne miscarried with twins during an earlier IVF cycle in 2012.

Two more rounds of IVF in 2013 didn't work. They were followed by another unsuccessful round in 2014.

The couple were married on August 20, 2014, and found out the day after their wedding day that the latest round hadn't worked.

Leanne fell pregnant naturally in 2015, but miscarried again.

"It sounds crazy, but we saw it as a bit of a positive," Mr Plant said.

"I thought 'we're moving forward now'. I know we've mis-carried, but everything is working."

The day Isabella-Rose was born was the 'happiest' of Ross's life, he said.

"We both sat there with a big blue sheet between us and the surgeons," he said.

"And I can remember jut kept saying how excited we were. Waiting to here the screams of our baby girl, reasurring each other how much me loved each other and wot it meant to us.

"And finally, after five and a half years, the midwife passed her around the sheet to see us and it was the most beautiful thing we have ever seen.

"She was just perfect in every way possible."

"And all I could say to anyone in a similar position is never, ever give up on a dream. They will come true."

He described the past few years as 'massively emotional'.

The couple faced enormous financial strain in having the treatment.

"It became like life. We put off buying a house," Ross said.

The couple praised staff at the hospital.

"They're brilliant down there, especially the midwives," Ross said.

Healthcare assistant at CARE Fertility Sheffield, Tracy Truelove, also worked hard for the couple.

"She was the first person we spoke to, and she was there when the embryo was put back in," he said.

"She really went that extra mile."

Ross looked forward to introducing his daughter to Sheffield United. He said it was family tradition that she followed the Blades.

"I'm sure Isabella-Rose will have a United kit," he said.