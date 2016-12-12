Missing 13-year-old Tadcaster girl last seen in Huddersfield

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from Tadcaster who was last seen in Huddersfield.

Lilibeth Ambler-Lomax was last seen by her father at Huddersfield railway station yesterday (Sun Dec 11) afternoon.

She was due to get a train to York after visiting her father. However, she failed to return home at the expected time and was reported missing at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Police believe Lilibeth has travelled to the Bristol area and are appealing to anyone who has seen her, had contact from her, or knows where she is now, to contact them.

Lilibeth is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, with shoulder-length, brown and wavy auburn coloured hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black bomber jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a tan coloured hand bag and a black cabin-bag on wheels.

However, she could have changed clothes since then.

Anyone who has information that could assist the police’s search for Lilibeth is asked to call North Yorkshire Police, or their local police on 101.