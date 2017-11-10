MISSING: Appeal for Scarborough teenagers to come home

Police have confirmed tonight that a missing girl is with a boy also missing from the North Yorkshire coastal town.

Police have been searching for Annabelle Addison, 15, who was reported missing on Sunday lunchtime having not been seen since 9pm the previous night.

Michael Moore

Today North Yorkshire Police said they believe she is with Michael Moore, also 15 and reported missing.

Enquiries suggest they left Scarborough on a train and they are currently in the Cambridge or London area. They also have links in the Leicester, Northampton, West Midlands and Merseyside and Norfolk areas.

British Transport Police and the police forces in those areas are assisting the missing persons inquiry and in the meantime, officers are appealing for information and possible sightings of Annabelle and Michael to get in touch without delay

Michael is described as white, six feet tall, slim, with short light-brown wavy hair and a fresh complexion. He was last seen wearing a black Parka jacket with a fur lining, black jogging bottoms and fawn trainers.

Annabelle is described as white, slim, fair skinned, with very dark long straight hair that is usually scrunched up. When she was last seen Annabelle was wearing a blue jumper and a black jumper, pink Mini Mouse pyjama bottoms with grey jogging bottoms over the top, a black Superdry jacket and black and white Adidas trainers.

If you can help the appeal call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting “Annabelle Addison” and reference number 12170198879. If you are outside of North Yorkshire pass information to your local police force on 101 for the attention of North Yorkshire Police.