Missing boys with links to South Yorkshire last seen three days ago

Two boys who went missing from Reading on Monday have links to South Yorkshire, police said today as they widened their appeal.

Thames Valley Police said it believes that Laiton Kennedy, 15, and Michael Cross, 13, are together.

They were last seen in Whiteknights Road, Reading, at about 9.20am on Monday.

Laiton is white, about 5ft 2in and slim, with short brown hair and some stubble. He speaks with a Doncaster accent.

He was wearing a red and grey Gucci baseball cap, a grey and blue Armani fleece, blue jeans and blue Nike Air Max trainers. He was carrying a black Armani man bag and riding a black Giant mountain bike with a black bicycle lock.

Michael is a white boy, about 5ft, of large build, with brown hair, which is short on the back and sides and longer on top.

He was wearing a white jacket, a blue Nike top, blue shorts and black trainers when he was last seen.

Both boys have links to Barnsley and Doncaster in South Yorkshire, as well as Southampton in Hampshire.

Anyone with any information as to Laiton and Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference 350 of 5 June.