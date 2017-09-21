Missing elderly man found 'safe and sound' in York after river search

Emergency services looking for a missing elderly man searched the banks of the River Ouse in York last night (Wednesday).
Fire crews from York and Acomb were called to Swinerton Avenue at 9.25pm to help police and ambulance staff,
A police helicopter was also called out and the man was found "safe and sound approximately two miles from search location," according to a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.