Missing Essex teenager could be in Leeds

A missing teenager from Essex is believed to have travelled to Leeds.

Amy Wilson, 15, was reported missing by her family yesterday (Wednesday) after she failed to turn up to school.

She had last been seen by her mum at the family’s home in Wickham at around 7.30am.

Concerns were raised when her school phoned at 11am to say she was absent.

Amy, who has gone missing once before, is believed to have connections in London and Leeds.

Her sister, Hannah, said the family had been contacted by one of Amy’s online friends to say that she was at Leeds City Station yesterday lunchtime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact call police on 101.