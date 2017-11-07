Missing girl, 8, found at Meadowhall

An eight-year-old Sheffield girl reported missing this morning has been found safe at Meadowhall.
Una-May Howah Currie was reported missing from her home in Doe Royd Crescent, Parson Cross, at around 7.30am this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were 'extremely concerned for Una-May’s welfare' and urged people to dial 999 to report sightings.
Security staff found her safe and well' at Meadowhall.
