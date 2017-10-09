Missing: Have you seen Anthony?

Police in North Yorkshire are appealing for the whereabouts of a man who has not been home since last Thursday.

Antony Foy, 69, from was last seen last seen boarding a northbound train at Northallerton Railway Station at 9.30pm on Thursday.

He has been reported missing from his home address in Northallerton and it’s believed he may have been intending to visit the Darlington area.

Anyone who has seen Antony or who has any information as to where he might be is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police via 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room. Quote reference 12170179205 when passing on any information.