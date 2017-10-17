Missing Hull girl, 11, was last seen leaving school almost 24 hours ago

Police are continuing to search for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her school in Hull.

Leah Taylor left the school in Holderness Road area at around 12.10pm yesterday (Monday).

Humberside Police officers searched for the schoolgirl throughout the night but are yet to find her.

Leah is described as being white, around 5ft and slim, with shoulder length brown hair.

She was wearing a black blazer, white shirt with a black and yellow tie, black trousers, black shoes and a brown school bag.

Anyone who has seen Leah or who has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 101 immediately, quoting log 620 of 16/10/17.