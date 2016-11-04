Missing Leeds Subway shop manager flew to Barcelona

WEST Yorkshire Police have said officers are “very concerned” for the welfare of a Polish man who has gone missing from his home in Leeds.

Police are appealing for information from the public in a bid to trace Krzyzstof Dziegielewski, 30, who was reported missing on October 29.

Mr Dziegielewski – the manager at Subway on Vicar lane – was last seen by work colleagues Leeds on October 25, West Yorkshire Police said yesterday.

Police say enquiries have now indicated that Mr Dziegielewski, of Beeston, flew to Barcelona from Manchester on October 27.

Detective Inspector Dave McDougal, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Krzyzstof’s welfare and are making enquiries with the Spanish authorities.”

Detective Inspector McDougal added: “We would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

Mr Dziegielewski’s sister Kasia Sak, of London, said her brother is the manager at Subway on Vicar Lane.

Miss Sak said is originally from Poland and has lived in Leeds for around 10 years. Miss Sak added: “We are very worried.”

Mr Dziegielewski is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build. He has brown hair in a mohawk style and a beard. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID at Elland Road via 101, quoting log number 2024 of October 29.