Missing people choir brings hope to us all says Claudia Lawrence’s dad

THE father of York university chef Claudia Lawrence has urged viewers to carry the Missing People Choir to Britain’s Got Talent victory in the hope the £250,000 prize will help reunite their families.

Peter Lawrence is among an ensemble of missing people’s relatives who moved the judges and audience to tears during their first appearance on the ITV Saturday night programme.

His daughter has been missing for eight years, and he said it was “such a great opportunity to get across our message to so many people” and the choir planned to use the winner’s money for their appeals.

“Everything will go to the charity, which indirectly helps us all,” he said.

“We are hoping that one day somebody will come forward.

“We have all said that if this song gives information to one case, it will all be worthwhile.”

Supported by Kate McCann, mother of Madeleine McCann, the choir includes Rachel Elias, the sister of missing Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards among its members.

They judges heard a rendition of I Miss You, a song penned by Peter Bozell, whose son Lee went missing nearly 30 years ago.

The piece also includes lyrics written by schoolgirl Alice Goss, who was murdered in 2014 aged 14.

Mr Lawrence praised judges Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden for their comments on the choir’s performance, which will be broadcast on Saturday.

“They just about made me cry. They were so supportive,” he said.

Miss Lawrence was last seen on March 18 2009 and reported missing the following day after she failed to turn up for a shift at work at the University of York.

Detectives believe the 35-year-old was murdered and in January North Yorkshire Police announced the investigation into her disappearance has been scaled down.

Mr Lawrence said at the time he was “hugely disappointed and depressed” by the move as it remained clear that “someone or some people are wilfully withholding” vital information.

He told The Sun it was a “possibility” that the choir’s appearance on Britain’s Got Talent would encourage police to reconsider.