Missing: Police concern for Scarborough teenager

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has not been seen for three days.

Annabelle Addison, 15, has not been seen since 9pm on Saturday and was reported missing at lunchtime on Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police say she has gone missing before but has previously returned home within 24 hours. She is considered vulnerable due to her age and it is believed she has no money or a telephone.

Police enquiries suggest Annabelle has left Scarborough on a train and is possibly in the company of boy her own age who she knows but she has no money or phone.

As well as North Yorkshire, she has links in the Leicester, Northampton, West Midlands and Merseyside areas and the British Transport Police and the police forces in those areas are assisting in what is now a missing person inquiry.

In the meantime, officers are appealing for information and possible sightings of Annabelle to get in touch without delay.

She is described as white, slim build, fair skinned, with very dark long straight hair that is usually scrunched up. When she was last seen Annabelle was wearing a blue jumper and a black jumper, pink Mini Mouse pyjama bottoms with grey jogging bottoms over the top, a black Superdry jacket and black and white Adidas trainers.

If you have information call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting “Annabelle Addison” and reference number 12170198879 or pass details to your local police force.