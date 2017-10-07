Search

Missing schoolboy found in Huddersfield

A 13-year-old boy who went missing yesterday has been discovered safe and well.

Callum McVeigh, who lives in Rotherham, was found this morning in Huddersfield town centre.

Kirklees CID thanked all those who shared the appeal.