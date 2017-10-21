Missing York girl, 13, found safe and well

Have your say

A missing 13-year-old girl from York has been found safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police said Elise Donoghue was found by British Transport Police officers last night (Frid Oct 20) after they were alerted by train staff.

Police launched an appeal for in formation after Elise was reported missing just after 8.30pm on Thursday. (Oct 19)

Police said Eloise had boarded a train to Manchester and officers had urged any members of the public using the rail network between York and Manchester to get in touch.