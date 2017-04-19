Missing Yorkshire teenager Alicia is found in Bristol

A teenager who disappeared from her home at the weekend has been found.

Alicia Moran, 14, had last been seen at her address in the Linthwaite area of Huddersfield at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

But West Yorkshire Police said she was found “safe and well” in Bristol on Tuesday evening.

CCTV footage had been released showing her walking in Manchester city centre holding hands with a man.

A police statement said a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.

It said: “West Yorkshire Police wish to thank members of the public and media for the very positive response to appeals for information to find Alicia.”