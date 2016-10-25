Mitrefinch eyes overseas expansion after multi-million management buyout

Leading software company Mitrefinch is looking at expanding into international territories after it revealed a large-scale private equity investment of more than £20m.

The Yorkshire-based developers of human capital management (HCM) software, has secured an equity investment from LDC.

The investment, part of a management buyout led by chief executive Debbie Guppy, will see LDC become a significant shareholder in the company, alongside additional members of the management team.

Mitrefinch provides an integrated suite of HCM software spanning time and attendance, rostering, HR and payroll. Its products are helping more than 3,500 organisations to reduce cost whilst improving efficiency and compliance.

Customers include small and medium sized firms (SMEs), mid and large corporates, public bodies, charities and universities, with brands such as L’Oreal, Nestle, Amec Foster Wheeler, DFS, the Forestry Commission and the University of Leicester.

Human capital management software is a $1.8bn global market that is estimated to be growing at more than 10% per annum. Mitrefinch’s revenues have grown 50 per cent over the last three years from £10m to £15m.

This is an important step for the business and an exciting time for our people and customers. Debbie Guppy

Following LDC’s investment, the firm plans to expand its nascent overseas business in Canada, the US and Australia, as well as developing new and existing relationships in its more established UK business.

It also plans to commit significant investment to new product development to continue expanding and improving its suite of products, including its software as a service (SaaS) offering and its rostering product suite.

Ms Guppy said: “This is an important step for the business and an exciting time for our people and customers. From the outset, LDC saw the potential in the business and bought into our vision as a management team. Their approach, track record and sector expertise gave us the confidence they were the right long-term investment partner to help us deliver our ambition for the business - to be the leading provider of integrated, SaaS-based human capital management software in the market with a growing and global customer base.”

Jane Gilbert Boot, an investor in LDC’s Leeds office, said: “Debbie and the team have built an enviable market position for Mitrefinch, with a high-performing suite of integrated products and a loyal, fast-growing customer base. With significant additional capital to invest in the business, a high quality team and a clear growth strategy, it has a real opportunity to achieve a dominant position in a growing, consolidating and globalising marketplace.”

This deal is one of several LDC has signed off on around the region in recent months. It was involved in the management buyout of PAW Holdings Limited, a UK market leader in the design, manufacture and installation of pre-engineered light gauge building systems and revealed a £16.5million investment in games developer Team17, and its investment in cloud-based IT and communications group Giacom earlier in the year.

John Garner, Director and Head of LDC in Yorkshire and the North East, added: “Backing Mitrefinch is another signal of our appetite to invest from the regions to support ambitious UK businesses and their management teams. There are dozens more firms across the region with that same potential to scale, and it’s important management teams know there are experienced partners like LDC who stand ready to support them.”