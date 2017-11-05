Moment of reflection for Yorkshire church that survived Blitz

A reflection in a nearby office windows of the newly named Hull Minster, formerly called Holy Trinity Church up to May 13.

The decree to change the ‘honorific’ title of the building was made during a visit by the Archbishop of York on November 7, 2014, when he dispensed the change to coincide with the UK City of Culture bid. Despite the name change, it remains a parish church, funded largely by donations.

Holy Trinity Church, which dates back to about 1300, was where the slavery abolitionist William Wilberforce was baptised - in 2007, a 12-point heritage trail was created to reflect his life, with ceramic tiles across the city, including one outside the minster.

The building was once described by leading church historian Christopher Wilson as one of the greatest of the great Medieval parish churches in England. It is the oldest brick built building in Hull which is still used for its original purpose since the departure of the Romans.

It was built by King Edward I (1239 - 1307 ), also known as Edward the Longshanks or Hammer of the Scots, whom recognised the strategic importance of the Humber estuary and its river.

But it was not until 1425 the church, known for its tall, thin columns and well-lit clerestory and main windows, was finally consecrated.

Restoration works were carried out in the early 1800s, with some pews being replaced and further work was undertaken during the 1860s.

During the First World War, the church was damaged by bombs dropped from Zeppelins, during which some of its windows were blown out. Although these were repaired, a reminder of the damage remains, in the form of a mosaic of glass taken from one of the smashed windows.

During the Second World War, it acted as a bomb shelter but survived the bombardment from of the city from German planes, whose pilots used it as a landmark.

