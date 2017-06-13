Monster truck is gearing up for motor show and classic car rally

A monster truck will be among the attractions at The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally 2017 on Father’s Day.

People can pay to take a ride on the Mac Tools Cruiser as part of the event at Castle Howard, near York, on Sunday.

Nigel Morris, who owns the vehicle, said: “It was built in Canada about 35 years ago as a racing monster truck by a Canadian champion. It was just built as monster trucks were changing.

“It was one of the first generation heavier, slower monster trucks. The newer ones were lighter and faster. It was out of date within a year of being built so the owners in Canada converted it from a racing truck to a passenger ride truck.”

Hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles are heading to the show. People have until June 17 to enjoy a 25 per cent discount on tickets to the event.

Lisa Bradbury, The Yorkshire Post events manager, said: “There is something for the whole family to enjoy.”

A team from H&H Classics - in association with Hagerty International - will be at the show to talk to classic car owners about their vehicles and to give a general idea of what they might be worth.

Visitors can enjoy displays from car clubs and motor dealers and entertainment from the Kangaroo Kid quad bike stunt show. For tickets visit www.motorshowtickets.eventbrite.co.uk. For show information visit: www.ypmotorshow.co.uk. Tickets can be bought on the gates on the day.