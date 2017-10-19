Moped rider hurt in collision with HGV in North Yorkshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a moped rider was injured in a road crash in York today.

The rider’s black Honda moped was in collision with a white and blue Scania HGV on the A1237 in Upper Poppleton.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8am at the roundabout near to the road’s junction with the A59.

The rider, a 19-year-old man from York, was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 12170187490.