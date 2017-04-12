More Easter holidaymakers staying at home

Hundreds of thousands of extra holidaymakers are expected to deliver a £1.7bn boost to the tourism economy over the Easter weekend, according to a forecast by VisitEngland.

Yorkshire businesses will expect a bumper couple of weeks ahead as families take advantage of the spring weather this Easter before the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire brings people out in great numbers the following weekend.

An estimated 6.6 million Brits are planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK over the Easter bank holiday weekend, some 600,000 more than during the same period last year.

The findings of VisitEngland’s Easter Trip Tracker survey are also significantly higher than the visitor numbers recorded in 2015m when five million Brits opted for a so-called ‘staycation’ over the Easter period.

Tourism Minister Tracey Crouch said: “The UK is a world-class tourism destination with countless things to see and do, so it is no surprise that so many of us are planning to holiday at home this Easter.

“Staycations are integral to our thriving tourism industry, providing a significant boost to cities, towns, villages, and communities across the country.”

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity expects the region to enjoy its fair share of increased visitor numbers and the resulting economic boost to Yorkshire’s economy.

Sir Gary said: “Our members are telling us they are looking forward to a bumper bank holiday weekend and many are already seeing an increase in visitor numbers on last year.

“Yorkshire had a fantastic 2016 with a record-breaking number of international visitors. Spending time in the UK and “staycationing” are great value for money right now, so it’s the perfect time to visit and explore the county.”

With a weakened pound persisting following last year’s EU referendum, British holidaymakers may be choosing to take domestic breaks instead of going abroad, with trips to the US and mainland Europe proving more expensive.

VisitEngland director Patricia Yates said there were plenty of other reasons to holiday at home.

She said: “The Easter break is a fantastic opportunity to get out and explore the outstanding accommodation, events and attractions right here on our doorstep whether enjoying a holiday at the seaside, countryside or on a city break.”

The tourism body’s survey also found that 15 per cent of Brits were undecided about whether to take an overnight trip during Easter, with a third of those - 35 per cent - waiting to see what the weather is like.

A weather forecast for Yorkshire from the Met Office suggests mixed conditions. Sunny spells are expected and some showery rain, particularly in the north where it will be cool and breezy at times. It will be generally drier in the south and will feel pleasantly warm in any sunshine.

Holidaymakers can expect busy roads. The RAC said a total of 12.8m leisure car journeys were planned in Britain during the Easter break.

Meanwhile, tram users in Sheffield face disruption to services. Network Rail is planning work around Tinsley to connect the Supertram track to the Network Rail route to Rotherham on Sunday and Monday.

Buses will replace trams between Tinsley and Meadowhall South and the Meadowhall Interchange on both days.