More homes needed to meet North Yorkshire garrison’s expansion

The senior Army officer charged with overseeing the development of Europe’s largest military base has said major new infrastructure will need to be built in North Yorkshire to accommodate its expansion.

Catterick Garrison will see an increase of approximately 50 per cent of service personnel – about 3,000 people – over the next 15 years, plus their families.

Unit moves to and from Catterick will start in 2020 and, subject to detailed assessment studies, construction will begin at individual barracks the following year.

Major General Richard Wardlaw OBE attended the Catterick Strategic Development Group meeting, where he discussed the changes with Richmondshire District Council, North Yorkshire County Council and representatives of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

“Catterick remains a major Army Garrison and where we plan to increase the number of Service personnel and their families over the next decade,” Major General Wardlaw said.

“This means we need to provide additional living, working and technical accommodation.

“The meeting with the local authorities and the Local Enterprise Partnership has proved very useful as we draw up these plans.”

The Ministry of Defence is now working to analyse the needs of new units moving to the area and infrastructure solutions at each of its Catterick sites.

County council leader Carl Les said: “We will work closely with the MOD and the LEP to ensure the maximum economic benefit is achieved for North Yorkshire and to develop effective solutions to meet the infrastructure requirements, including school places and roads.”