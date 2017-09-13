More powers returned to Rotherham Council

More powers have been returned to Rotherham Council after it was stripped of them following the child sexual exploitation scandal.

Rotherham Council was stripped of powers and put under the control of specially appointed commissioners after an independent report into child sexual exploitation found that 1,400 girls were sexually abused by men of largely Pakistani heritage between 1997 and 2013 while police and council chiefs in the town failed to take action.

Professor Alexis Jay's report identified a series of failings at the council.

A number of functions have since been returned to the council's control, with community safety, waste management, performance management, asset management and HR added to the list this week.

There is now only children's children’s social care under the control of commissioners.

Lead Commissioner Mary Ney said: “Commissioners are pleased that the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government has accepted our recommendations. It is another important step for the council and recognition of its continued hard work.

“Commissioners recognise the positive commitment from elected members and officers, and will continue to support the council’s improvement as it moves closer to having its remaining powers returned.”

Rotherham Council Leader, Chris Read, said: “We welcome the announcement as confirmation that the council continues to be on the right track, and that we are making big strides toward the full restoration of all powers to Rotherham’s democratically elected members.

“It is testament to the hard work and collaboration of Commissioners, members and officers, to improve services for local people.

“Significant improvements have been made in children’s social care but we are clear there is still more to do. There is no complacency, and we will continue to push forward with our improvement plans to ensure these services are the best they can be for our children and young people, and their families.”

The Government-appointed Commissioners have been given until March 2019 to improve and hand back all services.