More snow could be on the way

Parts of Yorkshire could be covered with a smattering of snow tonight, as temperatures drop to just above freezing.

The Met Office has said wintry showers, hail, thunder and snow are expected across the region as the day progresses.

Its forecast for Yorkshire and Humber today reads: “Sunny spells and blustery showers falling increasingly as snow over hills later. A more organised band of heavy showers will cross the region during the afternoon bringing a risk of hail and thunder. Feeling cold with brisk winds.”

Temperatures could drop to 1 °C overnight, making way for frost and ice.

The nighttime forecast reads: “Cold overnight with clear spells and a few wintry showers continuing, falling as snow mainly over hills. Brisk winds easing allowing a frost and some icy patches to form.”

There are no weather warnings in place.