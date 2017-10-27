More than 200 people sign petition calling for Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara to quit

More than 200 people have signed an online petition called for under-fire Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara to stand down.

The Sheffield Hallam MP is currently suspended by the Labour Party while bosses investigate a string of homophobic, racist and sexist comments posted online before he became an MP.

Now an online petition has been set up calling for him to resign immediately - with more than 200 people signing it since it kicked off yesterday.

Hull man Jack Haines, who is petitioning directly to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and who set up the campaign wrote: "In light of recent revelations in the media regarding Labour MP Jared O'Mara's conduct both online and in-person, it is the firm belief of the people named in this petition that Mr O'Mara should resign his position as MP for Sheffield Hallam.

"The accusations and claims of Mr O'Mara's words and actions bring shame to the Sheffield Hallam constituency and the people he represents, and thus it would be highly inappropriate for him to maintain his current role."

Mr O'Mara, who won the seat from former Deputy Prime Minister Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg at the General Election in June, has come under increasing pressure over a series of offensive posts about celebrities and local people written before he was elected.

