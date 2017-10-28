More than half of Sheffield residents are dreaming of a flight Christmas

Festive holidays could soon have a whole new meaning as more than half of Sheffield residents who took part in a recent survey say they are set to abandon the idea of a traditional UK Christmas this year, in search of warmer climates abroad.

Research from MyVoucherCodes.co.uk has shown that 56 per cent of Sheffield residents have their hearts set on having Christmas abroad.

And nearly one in five (17 per cent) of Sheffield residents have also admitted that they are 'bored' of annual festive routines and would rather avoid the pressures of hosting family and friends.

Cold British weather is also a reason for the exodus, with 22 per cent of Sheffield residents booking winter sun holidays in a bid to escape frosty mornings.

Surprsingly, only 8 per cent of Sheffield residents stated they would consider winter sun getaways due to the impending darker days, which are set to worsen as the clocks go back this weekend.

When the wider UK was asked where they will be escaping to this winter, Tenerife (30 per cent) came out on top as the most popular winter sun destination. Lanzarote (21 per cent) and Florida (17 per cent) follow and 21 per cent of Brits would choose long-haul getaways in Australia or New Zealand.

1. Tenerife – 30 per cent

2. Lanzarote – 21 per cent

3. Florida – 17 per cent

4. Gran Canaria – 15 per cent

5. Australia – 13 per cent

6. Dubai – 11 per cent

7. Barbados – 9 per cent

8. New Zealand – 8 per cent

9. Thailand – 7 per cent

10. Morocco – 7 per cent