Morley Arts Festival gets underway with star names set to appear

MORLEY Arts Festival has got underway with a string of star names set to appear over the next two weeks.

Highlights of the 2017 festival, which will run until October 13, include a homecoming for celebrity chef and former Morley schoolboy Brian Turner.

The former Morley Grammar School pupil will be returning to the town on Sunday October 8 to update festival goers on his culinary travels.

The festival was launched at Morley Town Hall on Thursday night with poetry readings from guests including the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Jane Dowson and Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns.

Also on the festival bill on Saturday October 7 at Morley Town Hall is poet Roger McGough’s new show with Walter, Steve & Chris of Little Machine, featuring a selection of vintage, classic and surprising poems set to music.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen will be dropping in for an evening on October 3 to talk about life on the farm with her large family and animals.

BBC wildlife cameraman will be talking about his career at an event at Drighlinton Primary School on Thursday October 5.

Comedian and singer John Hegley is hoping to have the audience in stitches with his latest work when he appears at Morley Town Hall on Monday October 8.

Festival chair Coun Judith Elliott MBE, wrote in the festival programme:” “Following on from the success of last year, this year will feature something for everyone, whether you’re interested in film, poetry, crime

fiction, drawing, felt-making, wildlife photography or cooking.” For tickets, visit www.morleyartsfestival.co.uk or on the Facebook page/morleyartsfestival