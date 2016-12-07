Morris & Spottiswood to create new jobs

Construction giant Morris & Spottiswood is launching a recruitment drive after unveiling a £600,000 office buy-out and refurb project.

The Leeds-based firm, which turned over £88m last year, has been operating from Nash House in the Hunslet area of the city, since 2012.

It is now looking to double its workforce in the city which includes 15 office staff and 20 trade specialists.

Operations manager Paul Morley said four new senior appointments will be made in January and as many as 60 new recruits will join the business throughout 2017.

The news comes as Morris & Spottiswood officially unveiled a major refurbishment of its Pym Street site after buying the premises.

This has opened space on a second floor of the building to accommodate extra manpower. The opening ceremony attracted support from Leeds City Council as Lord Mayor Gerry Harper joined celebrations.

“The launch of our newly refurbished office signals our commitment to invest in both the North of England and its skilled workforce,” said Mr Morley.

“The Leeds site will now become the main administrative hub and a strategic base to broaden our footprint across the North of England.

“We passionately believe in serving local markets with a local supply chain, and directly employing local people in our regional offices.”

Morris & Spottiswood group managing director Jon Dunwell said: “The Leeds site is home to our Mechanical & Electrical department which has grown from £4million to £17million in the last three years. More broadly sales for the North of England region have grown from £10million in 2012 to £44million in 2015. Our employment figures have risen sharply from 329 in 2015 to 382, including 24 apprentices.”