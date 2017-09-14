​Morrisons has ​beaten expectations with a 40 per cent leap in half year profits and its seventh ​consecutive quarter of rising sales.

The Bradford-based grocer said pre-tax profits jumped to £200​m in the six months to July 30​ and turnover rose 4.8​ per cent​ to £8.42​bn.

T​he all important like-for-like sales figure beat expectations of a 2.6 per cent increase to come in at 3 per cent over the second half. Like-for-like sales rose 3.4 per cent in the first three months and by 2.6 per cent in the second quarter.

Morrisons​'​ chief executive David Potts, who is overseeing a turnaround of the business, said: "A new Morrisons is beginning to take shape.

"The capability of the team continues to improve and we are making strong headway with our plans to Fix, Rebuild and Grow.

"Our supermarkets continue their focus on improving the customer shopping trip and, in wholesale supply, we are beginning to realise some of the opportunities that our unique team of food makers and shopkeepers bring us."

Mr Potts has led a recovery of the grocery chain by investing in price cuts and c​losing under-performing stores in ​an ​attempt to turn ​to reverse the supermarket​ chain's fall from grace.

​Last month ​Morrisons said it will relaunch the Safeway brand after striking a deal with McColl's to supply the convenience store chain with groceries.

The partnership will see the supermarket supply Safeway and branded products to 1,300 convenience shops and 350 newsagents starting from January next year.

The move will help Morrisons secure wholesale sales of £700​m including tobacco by the end of next year, with the ​figure set to rise to £1​bn.

Morrisons has increased its profit guidance for the full year.

A former executive ​at​ market leader Tesco, ​Mr ​Potts joined Morrisons in 2015 tasked with reviving the group after it was badly hurt by the rise of discounters Aldi and Lidl in its ​N​orthern heartland.

He has delivered a steady improvement in trading, driving a 27 per​ ​cent rise in the company’s shares over the last year.

Mr ​Potts ​has ​also ​renegotiated ​an ​agreement with distributor Ocado and s​igned a​ wholesale supply deal with Amazon.

​​Chairman Andrew Higginson​ said: ​​“With good trading momentum and a strategy to build a broader, stronger Morrisons, the business is well set to continue to deliver consistent and sustainable growth for its stakeholders​."