Morrisons slashes petrol and diesel prices in latest fuel war

Supermarket chain Morrisons has announced a price cut on petrol and diesel at its forecourts.

Morrisons is to cut the cost of diesel and unleaded by up to two pence-per-litre.

The supermarket giant, based in Yorkshire, says it is 'doing its best to pass on the benefit of lower fuel prices' following favourable changes in the value of sterling.

Steve Mosey, Morrisons Services Director, said: “We are responding quickly and we are cutting both diesel and unleaded by up to 2p-a-litre.”

Morrisons has 333 filling stations across the UK.

In September it was announced that fuel prices had hit a four month high, following turbulence on the global political scene and in the economy.

At the same time, fears over Hurricane Irma also drove up the cost of unleaded.