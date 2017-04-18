Mother makes plea for missing Huddersfield teenager to come home

The mother of a missing West Yorkshire teenager has issued an emotional plea for her daughter to come home.

Alicia Moran's mother, Gemma Watson was speaking earlier today after the teenager was last seen at home in Linthwaite on Sunday.

The man police are trying to trace in connection with the search

She said: "All I want is for Alicia to come home. She is only 14 and I am very worried about her and just want to know she is safe.

"She isn't in any trouble - all I am concerned about is her coming home safely. The public's response in helping in the search has been fantastic and I would ask everyone to keep on pushing the message through social media."

West Yorkshire Police say she was last seen around 4.30pm on Sunday and her family and police are concerned for her welfare. They have since issued images of a man they believe she has been seen with and think she may be in Manchester with him.

She is described as slim, 5ft 4ins tall with her hair in a messy bun. She was last seen wearing a black woolly coat and a mini dress.

DI Craig McKay of Kirkless CID, said: "We are continuing enquiries to find Alicia and are very concerned for her welfare as are her parents.

"We do now believe she is in the Manchester area and would like to speak to the man who she has been seen with.

"I would ask that man, Alicia, anyone who can identify this male, or anyone who has any information about Alicia's whereabouts to contact Kirkless CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing West Yorkshire Police log 1618 of April 16."