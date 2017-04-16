Motor show visitors’ trip back in time to see policing of the past

Visitors to this year’s The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally will be able to step back into policing’s past thanks to one of the quirkier vehicles lining up at the event.

The 1973 Ford Escort Mk1 Mexico patrolled the streets in the days immortalised in classic television drama The Sweeney.

Locked away in a garage for almost two decades, the police car was restored to its former glory after being bought seven years ago by retired police inspector Graham Carter.

“It was best described as a non-runner, needing lots of structural and mechanical work,” said Mr Carter, of Pickering. “I had the bodywork professionally restored and did the rest myself.”

Mr Carter spent more than £8,000 bringing the car back to life. He said it was among a fleet of 27 diamond white Ford Escort Mk1 Mexicos bought in June 1973 by Liverpool and Bootle Constabulary, which became Merseyside Police a year later, to replace an existing fleet of Morris Marinas.

Mr Carter said: “They were put to use in the urban surroundings to combat the growing menace of cars being stolen. Only advanced trained drivers were permitted to use them. This one is the only known survivor of that fleet of 27. It was in very poor condition when I bought it but being a retired police officer I had an interest in returning it to its former glory. It had sat forgotten about in a private garage in Manchester since 1991.

“In its day it fitted the bill for what Merseyside Police needed it for; combating the growing problem of stolen vehicles.”

The car enthusiast, who was a traffic officer for 10 years, will be among the exhibitors at The Yorkshire Post Motor Show and Classic Car Rally 2017 at Castle Howard, near York, on Father’s Day (June 18).

Hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles from across the region and beyond are expected to join the event.

