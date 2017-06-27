Motorbike rider ‘critical’ after Leeds city centre crash

A 24-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a motorbike crash in Leeds city centre.

Police said the rider, who is believed to have been in control of the only vehicle involved in the collision on Boar Lane, suffered “serious” injuries.

He remains in hospital some four days on from the crash which happened at around 5am last Friday and police are now appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone who saw what happened or saw the silver motorbike before the collision is asked to contact PC David Webster at West Yorkshire Police’s Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team via 101 quoting reference 13170286024.