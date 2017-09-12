Motorbike thieves active in Sheffield

Thieves are being hunted after two motorbikes and a scooter were stolen in Sheffield.
In the early hours of today a bike was stolen from Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, after its security chain was cut.
The same method was used to steal a bike from Backmoor Road, Hemsworth, overnight on Sunday into Monday.
A scooter has also recently been reported stolen from Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.