Motorcycles seized in night operation cracking down on off-road vehicles in Doncaster

Motorcycles have been seized in Doncaster as part of a crackdown on nuisance vehicles.

The operation was launched, by Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police, in a bid to tackle nuisance motorcycles in the district,

Today the council said two motorcycles were seized during a night operation in the Conisbrough area last week, after concerns were raised by residents about illegal quad bikes being ridden.

Coun Chris McGuinness, Doncaster Council's cabinet member for Communities, said: "We have a zero tolerance stance on all crime and anti-social behaviour.

"Residents can be confident the council and its partners are tackling problems like these in our communities.

"This recent operation sends a clear warning out to those involved that we will take action and seize motorbikes if people are causing a nuisance. This is another example of joint working at its very best."