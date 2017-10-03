Motorcyclist, 22, killed in Baildon collision

Have your say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a collision in Baildon.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at about 6.13pm yesterday.

It involved a white Triumph Speed motorcycle which was travelling along Hollins Hill towards Guiseley, and a white Audi A3 travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services attended, but the female motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Audi, a 49-year-old female, has been spoken to by police officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 1510 of October 2.