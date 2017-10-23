Motorcyclist, 52, airlifted to hospital after swerving to avoid car in North Yorkshire

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after swerving to avoid a car in North Yorkshire.

The rider, 52, was travelling on the B5265, at Great Ouseburn, near Harrogate, when he took evasive action to avoid the car.

Police are now searching for the driver of the car, which failed to stop.

The victim, a local man, was riding a Triumph motorcycle and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary following the crash.

The car was turning right out of Gallabar Lane and the motorcyclist was turning left into Gallabar Lane, police said.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing to the driver of the car and to anyone else who was in the area at the time who witnessed the collision or saw a vehicle leave the scene of the incident.

"There is no other information relating to the colour or make of the car, therefore information from any witnesses or anyone who believes it is their car that was involved in vital."

"Our thanks go to the members of the public who stopped at the scene to assist the rider prior to the arrival of the emergency services."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170189975 when passing on information.