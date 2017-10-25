Motorcyclist died from injuries after collision with teen cyclist in Wakefield, inquest hears

A motorcyclist died from his injuries after coming off his bike during a collision, an inquest was told.

Coroner David Hinchliff opened an inquest into the death of Richard Steadman at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning.

The court heard 48-year-old Mr Steadman was in collision with a 13-year-old cyclist on Sunday, October 15.

Mr Steadman, of Haighside, Rothwell, was riding his Yamaha motorcycle on the A61 Barnsley Road, at around 9.30am, travelling away from Wakefield.

He approached the junction with Seckar Lane, behind a group of pedal cyclists, who were travelling in the same direction.

The court was told the group were intending to turn right. The 13-year-old cyclist moved to cross opposite the junction and Mr Steadman collided with him from the rear.

Mr Hinchliff said: "It resulted in him losing control of his motorcycle. He came to a stop a short distance along the carriageway, sadly causing him to sustain fatal injuries."

The death of Mr Steadman, who was unemployed but formerly worked as an IT contractor, was confirmed at 10.06am.

A post-mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as hemothorax, due to chest trauma, due to a road traffic collision.

The inquest was adjourned pending further enquiries.

Police said last week that the teenager suffered minor injuries.