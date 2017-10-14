Motorcyclist dies and teenager airlifted to hospital after crash in Skipton

Have your say

A motorcyclist has died and a teenager was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Skipton.

The collision happened at 7.25pm yesterday (Friday), at the Skipton Castle junction on the A65.

It involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a blue jeep Cherokee.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No-one inside the Jeep was injured.

Police said the motorcycle was heading towards Harrogate from Skipton, and the Jeep was turning right onto the A65 towards Harrogate when the crash occurred.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision as the vehicles were recovered.

It reopened at 12.40am today (Saturday).

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.