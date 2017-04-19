Motorcyclist in hospital after serious crash near Wakefield

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a serious crash near Wakefield.

The collision happened at 11.35am on Southmoor Road, at the junction with Common Road in South Kirkby.

It involved a black Honda motorcycle and an orange Ford Ka car.

The male motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following the collision, and remains in hospital in a stable collision.

A woman who was driving the car sustained minors injuries.

Sergeant James Farrar, of West Yorkshire Police's Safer Roads Team, said: "We are working alongside South Yorkshire Police officers and our enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision.

"I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to please get in touch with police.

"I would also ask for anyone who saw either of the vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision to also contact police, as they may have information valuable to the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170173855.