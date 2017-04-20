Motorcyclist killed in collision was en route to charity egg run for Sheffield Children's Hospital

A motorcylist who died in a fatal crash this weekend had been heading to a charity egg run in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Police today named the victim of the collision in Sheffield as 20-year-old Sam Pickering, who was described by loved ones as a "loud and proud person with a huge personality".

Mr Pickering had been riding his grey Yamaha motorbike along Langsett Road North, near to the junction with Bedford Road, when it was reported he lost control.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 7.45am on Sunday.

His mum, Lorna, and step-dad, Ian, said: "Easter Sunday 2017 will be a day never to be forgotten as it is the day my beautiful son, Sam, lost his life whilst on his way to attend the charity egg run for the Sheffield Children's Hospital along with his step-dad.

"Sam regularly attended the charity event after first going in 2005. He loved every minute of being able to meet other riders and spend time with friends such as James Toseland.

"Sam was a loud and proud person with a huge personality. He always had a smile on his face and only ever wanted to do good in life.

"Ride free my precious child, I will never forget you and we will love you forever.”

Mr Pickering’s dad, Stephen, added: “He was my son and friend and I will miss him”.

Officers are currently investigating the collision and want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who saw the collision itself.

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 262 of 16 April.