Motorcyclist seriously injured in East Yorkshire crash

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a collision last night also involving a car and a HGV.

Humberside Police say they believe the BMW motorcycle and the goods vehicle were travelling towards Bridlington on the A165, just south of Lissett, when the motorcycle was in collision with an Audi A3 travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision a 58-year-old Bridlington man, who was the rider of the motorcycle, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

The Audi driver, a 44-year-old man from Leven received minor leg injuries and the goods vehicle driver was uninjured.

The collision happened around 9.50pm and the road was closed between Beeford and Lissett until the early hours of this morning.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, or who may have seen any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision, is asked to ring 101 and quote log number 670 of October 6.